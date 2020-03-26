Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

