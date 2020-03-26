Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Select Medical worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:SEM opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

