Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,650 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of Sempra Energy worth $203,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.27.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.