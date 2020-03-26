Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after buying an additional 141,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,194,000 after buying an additional 152,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.27.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,045. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.