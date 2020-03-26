Sentient Coin Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $385,173.38 and approximately $11,180.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01009884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031854 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00173923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004219 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00081972 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

