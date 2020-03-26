Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $176,732.93 and $145.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

