Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 55.24 ($0.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.97.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

