Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.50 Million

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $826.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $836.60 million and the lowest is $816.40 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $798.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE SCI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 306,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.