Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after buying an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after buying an additional 383,440 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 913,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

