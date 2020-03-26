Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.60% of Service Co. International worth $50,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of SCI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

