Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Stake Raised by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1,788.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Servicemaster Global worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $71,267,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,759,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 790,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,559,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 765,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

