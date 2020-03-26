ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 455,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,819. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

