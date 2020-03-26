Sessia Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.07 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. In the last week, Sessia has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $561,946.68 and approximately $8.07 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.04869645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

