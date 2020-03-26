Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 1,711,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

