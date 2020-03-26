Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

