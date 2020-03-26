Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SJR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $84,193,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after buying an additional 4,013,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after buying an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after buying an additional 1,897,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 1,308,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

