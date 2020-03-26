Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 1,874,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,051. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.