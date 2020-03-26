Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $20.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.07. 330,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day moving average is $558.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

