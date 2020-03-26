Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 27th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of Shineco worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYHT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,522. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

