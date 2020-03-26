Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of SCVL traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 479,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

