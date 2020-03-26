Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $284.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.