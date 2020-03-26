Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Drops By 64.2%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the February 27th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,454. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

