Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 48.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,058,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 1,073,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,075. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

