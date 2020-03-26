Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 65.0%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576. Acme United has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Acme United by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

