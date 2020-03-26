Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Increases By 123.8%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the February 27th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ALJ Regional stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALJ Regional stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of ALJ Regional worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

