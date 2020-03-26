Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Rises By 166.4%

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the February 27th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles acquired 7,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 436,793 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 331,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

