Short Interest in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Decreases By 51.4%

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 27th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NCV traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 1,243,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,352,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 283,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245,738 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 216,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 157,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.