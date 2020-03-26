Short Interest in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 43.1%

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 27th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 141,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,115 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

