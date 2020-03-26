Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Decreases By 56.0%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the February 27th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALPN. ValuEngine cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

