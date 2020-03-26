Short Interest in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declines By 50.0%

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AMCON Distributing stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

