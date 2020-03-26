Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 44.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on APVO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

APVO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 787,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,804. The company has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

