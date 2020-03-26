Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Grows By 1,600.0%

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX remained flat at $$1.34 on Thursday. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,851. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

