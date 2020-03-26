Short Interest in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Rises By 224.9%

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,938,600 shares, an increase of 224.9% from the February 27th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 1,472,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.04. AVX has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. AVX’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

