Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 38.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,363,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 27th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,987,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,415. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 711,978 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

