Short Interest in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 68.4%

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 27th total of 595,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CIB traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.4632 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.