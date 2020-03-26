Short Interest in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Drops By 39.6%

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 27th total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

