Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Decreases By 64.8%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the February 27th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

