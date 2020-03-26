Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Decreases By 72.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 27th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BOE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 465,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

