Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Grows By 278.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 278.4% from the February 27th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BKK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 263,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKK. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

