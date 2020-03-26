Short Interest in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Rises By 326.1%

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the February 27th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MVT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

