Short Interest in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Expands By 457.1%

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the February 27th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BSE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Get BlackRock New York Insured Municipal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.