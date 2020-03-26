Short Interest in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Drops By 80.0%

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 27th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BFY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

