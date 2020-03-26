Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Increases By 382.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 382.6% from the February 27th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,863. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.