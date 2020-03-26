Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Grows By 139.4%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 27th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

