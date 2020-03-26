Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Rises By 800.0%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

