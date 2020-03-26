Short Interest in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Grows By 97.6%

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,151,100 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the February 27th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,554,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

