Short Interest in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Drops By 46.6%

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 27th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

CAE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 1,327,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.