Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Expands By 232.0%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,320. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

