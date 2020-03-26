Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Increases By 119.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the February 27th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

