Short Interest in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Decreases By 62.0%

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the February 27th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community First Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562. Community First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

